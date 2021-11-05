UNIABUJA Debunks Paying N300m Ransom to Kidnappers of Staff

By Kuni Tyessi

Following the freedom of the kidnapped staff of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), the management of the school has debunked rumours making the rounds that the sum of N300 million was paid to kidnappers before the release of the staff and some members of their families.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the institution, Dr. Habib Yaquob, the abductors had earlier demanded the payment of N300 million ransom which the university refused to pay but relied on the efforts of joint security personnel.

He added that the management restated its commitment to providing adequate security to the university community and will continue to work with security operatives to prevent a repeat of that ugly incident.

“The three senior staff of the University of Abuja and children who were abducted by suspected bandits from the Giri Quarters of the university in the early hours of Tuesday, 2nd November, 2021 have all been rescued and doing fine.

“The victims were rescued following the operations of the combined security forces including the police, DSS, military, and University of Abuja safety officers.

“Though the abductors earlier demanded payment of three hundred million (N300, 000,000) naira ransom, our staff were rescued without any payment at all.

“The university management expresses gratitude to God Almighty; the joint forces, including military, DSS, University of Abuja safety officers for the unconditional release of our staff.

“At the moment, the university community is in wild jubilation as staff and students are congratulating and hugging themselves for this good news,” he said.

The management of the university said it is also grateful to all its staff, well-meaning Nigerians, who empathized with it in that moment of tribulation and trial, adding that without to their relentless prayers and supports, the school might still be in a terrible mood.

