Terrorism: Buhari Grieves over Killing of 69 People in Niger Republic

*Wants combative efforts to fight the criminals

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday expressed deep shock and grief over the killing of 69 people in Niger Republic by insurgents on the country’s common border with Mali and Burkina Fasso.

He has, therefore, canvassed for collaborative efforts among nations to fight the criminals.

In his reaction to the incident on Friday, President Buhari, in a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, described the dastardly and callous attack on innocent people, including a mayor in Niger Republic, as a disturbing setback to the regional efforts to stem terrorist activities “that have caused massive destructions in our countries.”

According to the President, “this remorseless and mindless violence has no place in the civilised world where the sanctity of life is valued.”

He explained that indiscriminate violence on innocent people in one place is a threat everywhere in Africa, and therefore, there is the urgency of greater cooperation among African countries to nip terrorist threats in the bud.”

President Buhari told his Niger Republic counterpart Mohammed Bazoum that “we share your grief over this tragic incident” and that “we African leaders must leave no stone unturned to frustrate and defeat these common enemies of humanity.”

He added that, “terrorism shouldn’t be treated as a localised security threat, because it’s spreading its tentacles far beyond our imaginations.”

The President emphasised that “it’s high time we pulled resources and efforts together to defeat these callous criminals who are causing serious social and economic disruptions in our countries. Nigeria will continue to support our neighbours in the common efforts to fight terrorism. May the souls of the victims rest in peace. May God comfort their families”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

