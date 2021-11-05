Rotary Club of Lagos Island First Female President Emerges

Mary Nnah

Rotarian Kamlesh Jain was recently installed as the sixth and first female president of the Rotary Club of Lagos Island, District 9110, Nigeria, for the Rotary year 2021-2022.

The change maker president, as she is called, at the investiture ceremony, pledged her commitment to the club while calling for support and collaboration from members urging them to serve humanity in their various endeavours and be a true change maker.

She explained that giving back to society has great joy and being Rotarians, they were always led by their actions.

“Our action, our character to provide service to humanity is such that inspires millions to come forward and join the league in service of humanity. We serve humanity with limited resources and that is why as Rotarians we appeal to concerned citizens to contribute to the Rotary 4T; time, thought, talent and treasure”.

She therefore urged well-meaning Nigerians to continue to partner Rotary International in their quest to improve the standard of living of the poor and the downtrodden in the society.

The District Governor, 2021-2022, Remi Bello encouraged Jain to lead by example during the Change Maker year and also for her to inspire Rotary club to participate in projects that have immeasurable and sustainable impacts.

He urged Rotarians to be more involved in service projects, stressing that caring and serving others are the best way to live because it changes not only other people’s lives, but also the givers’ lives.

The Chairman for the investiture ceremony and President Elect, Rotarian Anant Sabat said the club`s focus has been to do more service projects which are sustainable and impactful, adding that under the leadership of the first female president, the club has lined up projects this year also to serve humanity.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

