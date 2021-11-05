Protest: Osun Appeals to 2016 Pensioners to Be Patient

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Government has appealed to protesting pensioners to be patient with it, as it was doing everything possible to review their demands, which were tabled at a meeting 10 days ago.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo, the state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, noted that rather than take to the streets, the senior citizens should show understanding and be patient with the government, especially because since it was inaugurated in 2018, it has never defaulted in payment of pensions and gratuities, including those of contributory pensioners, just as it is gradually clearing the backlog it inherited.

The government repre-sentatives and leaders of the pensioners had met on October 14, 2021, where the pensioners, among other things, requested the government to do an upward review of the monthly releases to cater for pensioners in the

state.

Both parties agreed at the meeting to reconvene on November 29 to present the government position and chart a way forward so as to continue to guarantee industrial peace in the state.

While expressing surprise at the protest, which came 34 days ahead of the adjourned meeting date, the state government further urged the pensioners not to lend themselves to cheap blackmailers, who thrive on chaotic situations.

