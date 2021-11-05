Ortom Appoints New Chief of Staff, BIRS Chairman

By George Okoh

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has appointed former governorship aspirant and Permanent Secretary, Government House Administration, Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse, as his new Chief of Staff.

This followed the resignation of his erstwhile Chief of Staff, Mr. Terwase Orbunde, even as the governor also appointed Mrs. Mimi Orubibi as the BIRS chairman.

Andrew Ayabam was in charge of the agency before he resigned to face his governorship ambition.

The governor said Nyitse is coming on board with huge experience.

Until his appointment, Nyitse is presently a senior lecturer with the Nasarawa State University.

He contested the Benue State governorship election in 2015 and 2019, while Orubibi contested for the Benue North East senatorial seat but lost narrowly to Senator Gabriel Suswam.

