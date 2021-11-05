Obiano Urges Early Turnout for Election, Says Voting Ends 2:30pm

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Governor Willie Obiano has requested registered voters in Anambra State to turn out not only in large numbers for the Saturday gubernatorial election in the state but do so early.

In a statement on behalf of Governor Obiano Friday evening, the Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba, quoted Governor Obiano as explaining that an early turnout has become necessary because voting will close at 2.30pm.

Governor Obiano assured the people that the voting will be peaceful, free and fair.

Governor Obiano reminded the people that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has not only rescinded its decision to prevent people from voting in the election but also urged voters to come out in droves.

“The IPOB leadership deserves commendation for listening to the cries of not only ndi Anambra but also other concerned persons from all over the Southeast and beyond, including traditional, religious and civil leaders.”

He added: “Every leader must endeavor to carry the people along in all its undertakings”.

