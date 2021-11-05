Maikaba: Enugu Rangers Best Organised Club in Nigeria

The newly unveiled Technical Adviser to Rangers International F.C of Enugu, Abdu Maikaba, has described the ‘Flying Antelopes’ as the best-organised club in the country and happy to be opportuned to serve the team.

The vastly experienced gaffer who has led some top clubs in the country to glorious outings made this assertion during his unveiling at the club’s corporate headquarters that had Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Manfred Nzekwe and the top hierarchy of the club’s management in attendance.

“As you know, I have served in many top clubs around the country and I must say that Rangers is the best-organised club in the country. I have been a secret admirer of the club even from my youthful days. Support and followership of Rangers is unprecedented.

He further continued: “I am a coach who always set a target for himself in all the teams I have coached and here in Rangers, my target will not change. It is to annex all trophies in all competitions we partake in.

“With the support of management and government, we shall all smile at the end of the season,” he pledged.

Earlier in the brief but colorful unveiling ceremony, G.M/CEO of Rangers, Prince Davidson Owumi assured the well-traveled tactician of management’s support towards achieving all set goals for the season, stressing, “Let me officially welcome you again to Enugu as we unveil you to assume your duties as technical adviser of our great club, Rangers.

“We assure you that all that is needed by you to take us to the glory land will be made available,” Owumi promised.

Hon. Nzekwe in his remarks described coach Maikaba as the best in the country and urged him to use his wealth of experience to take Rangers to the expected heights both in the country and continent.

