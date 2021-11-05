Leon Balogun Concedes Own Goal as Brondby Hold Rangers

EUROPA LEAGUE

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian internationals on parade in the early Thursday night fixtures of the Europa League had nothing to show for their outings with Leon Balogun in particular causing Rangers an own goal in the 1-1 draw with Danish team Brondby.

After starting the game promisingly, Steven Gerrard’s men went into the break a goal down with Balogun’s own goal separating the sides.

The Super Eagles centre back on the dot of 45 minutes headed a corner beyond the reach of Allan McGregor in goal for Glasgow Rangers.

Balogun’s national teammate, Joe Aribo partly contributed to the equaliser scored by Ianis Hagi to level scores for the Glasgow team.

Elsewhere in the Europa Conference League, former NPFL Star, Stephen Odey got sent off in the 90th minute as Jablonec fought back from two goals down to claim a point in the 2-2 draw with Randers FC.

In the absence of Victor Osimhen, Italian Serie A Leaders Napoli hammered Legia Warsaw 4-1 in Poland. Osimhen missed the trip due to a calf injuring copped at training last Saturday.

Paul Onuachu who played all 90 minutes in the Genk versus West Ham two-all draw was caged and rendered ineffective the English team.

Kelechi Iheanacho paired Patson Daka in Leicester City’s attack in the late fixture against Victor Moses’ Sparta Moscow last night. The former Chelsea winger back, Moses however fired Moscow into the lead in the 51st minute before Leicester defender, Daniel Amartey, leveled scores in the 58th minute with game still 25 minutes to play.

