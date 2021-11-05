Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club Installs Abdulkarim Yusuf as 34th President

Mary Nnah

Lions Club International District 404A1 Nigeria, Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club has officially made Lion Abdulkarim Yusuf its 34th president during an elaborate Fundraising and Investiture ceremony held recently in Lagos.

Abdulkarim, during his acceptance speech expressed profound gratitude to the club members for bestowing such honour on him promising to do everything possible to uphold the integrity of the club.

His core project, he said is on environment – an avenue he intends to use to redesign the Oye Williams Garden, a garden named after the club’s Charter President, Late Lion Oye Williams.

Commissioned on May 16th, 2018, the garden was established in line with one of the Lions Clubs International five focus areas – the environment. The garden is equipped with a water fountain, walkway and has a seating capacity of 40 persons.

“I hope to deliver quality leadership to the club and in doing that continue with the excellent jobs that previous presidents have done by providing services to the less privileged.

“I am passionate about the environment and want people to have quality lives and learn to keep the environment clean and also give the next generation the opportunity to live a good life. To this end, I will redesign the Oye Williams Garden”, he noted.

Chairman of the occasion, Yemi Sanni, encouraged the club members and all good hearted Nigerians to support the president morally and financially, stressing that the club needs resources to be able to execute the number of projects that were on ground for the Lions` year.

“We need to rally round the president to ensure that the Lion’s year will become a success for him and that he is able to embark on all of the projects he desires”, Sanni said.

District Governor 2021-2022, Lion Fortune Wagbatsoma, expressed satisfaction over the event, saying that it was an opportunity to raise funds for the less privileged.

She affirmed that the newly installed president’s focus on the environment was commendable, adding, “He is the right course trying to pursue our mandate”, while encouraging the president not to relent in his efforts.

The guest speaker at the event, Group Managing Director, FinTrak Software, Mr. Bimbo Abioye, spoke on the topic, “Impact of Technology on the Environment”. He noted that the Ikoyi Lions club is concerned with so many things that have to do with the environment.

“We are dwelling on the impact of technology on the environment – the activities of man in trying to create things in addition to what God has done are not without using energy.

“The sources of the energy are sometimes from fossil fuel, gas flaring etc which on a daily basis emit carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and all of these things combined together to create global warming and some other environmental degradations – water and land pollution and all of these have impact on man affecting what the man eats and drinks. These are the impact of manmade activities on the environment.”

Explaining the diverse ways that technology can help to make the environment better, Abioye said that technology creates these problems and technology can also be the answer by looking at alternate sources of energy as opposed to fossil fuel and related kind of energy and then looking at technology that can capture carbon dioxide that is creating the problem right from the sources.

Lion Olajumoke Simplice , the Chairperson, Investiture Committee, said the event went well due to the commitment of members of the planning committee.

