Global Competitiveness: FG Fine-tunes Strategy to Enhance Nigeria’s Status

Towards improving the global competitiveness status of Nigeria, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI), has started ramping up efforts through building strategic institutional structures, human capacity, policy and legal frameworks in a strong, resilient and robust STI ecosystem.

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister in charge of FMSTI, made the disclosure at the 2nd National Competitiveness Consultative Forum for Regulatory Establishments in the country, said the ministry is building a new institutional and organizational arrangement in line with international best practices so as to adequately prepare for the future.

Onu, said: “Our programmes, especially for Research & Development (R&D) would focus principally on need-based, demand-driven R&D activities. Such programmes would be driven by STI in a manner that R&D breakthroughs and findings would seamlessly get commercialized for industrial and business application and utilization in production and services delivery.

“We will protect our researchers, inventors and innovators with appropriate legal framework like issuance of patent and other intellectual property rights. My desire is to create a conducive and enabling environment for Nigerian academic/R&D institutions as well as scientists to be adequately rewarded from the successful commercialization of research and innovation efforts. This will help attract people into research and innovation.

The Minister said the government is working tirelessly to remove all obstacles, close all gaps so as to encourage cooperation and collaboration among R&D institutions and OPS, stressing that this will help us domestically source and improve our agriculture and mineral raw materials for the manufacturing industry.

According to him, the aim of the government is to ensure that there is cordial relationship among critical stakeholders within the STI ecosystem in the country as this will help reduce cost of production and also guarantee stability in the supply chain.

“This would provide a solid foundation for irreversible industrialization that is inclusive and sustainable for national development, employment generation and creation of our common wealth, for the good of all.” Onu, said.

He said the outcome of the first meeting confirmed that Nigeria can develop an effective and sustainable strategic framework for orderly coordination of regulatory establishments in our country.

This way, we can provide an enabling environment for cooperation and collaboration with those whose products, services, processes and systems are being regulated, he added.

He said: “This second national forum for regulatory establishments with a very appropriate theme, is coming at the most auspicious time, when every government all over the world is repositioning its institutions as well as strengthening them for better productivity in a post COVID-19 pandemic era.

“Our government, in quick response, mobilized the critical stakeholders in the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) ecosystem to manage daunting challenges and constraint factors in matters of health of Nigerians; agriculture, nutrition and food security, defence and internal security, manufacturing supply value chain, transportation, communication, education and other vital sectors.

“I want to use the opportunity of this important meeting of regulatory establishments and major stakeholders in the STI ecosystem including our Development Partners, Ministries, Departments & Agencies (MDAs), the Academia and Scientists, Organized Private Sector (OPS) establishments, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm-our media organizations & journalists, to inform you that the FMSTI will continue to deliver on our responsibilities with your support.

Onu, however, said that Nigeria is on a difficult but important journey to provide our dear country the much-desired mechanism and appropriate knowledge-driven economic development policies and programmes.

In his remark, the Ministry’s surrogate Minister, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi, however commended the regulators for their commitment to national quality infrastructure development, adding that its impact on standardization, certification, metrology is in conformity with international assessment for quality raw materials and products development including service delivery.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari Administration has been consistent on its vision for Nigeria to be self-reliant and his directive on his on the need for the country to develop an innovation driven economy that can compete with other economies of the world through diversification and value-addition of the abundant natural raw material resources that are scattered all over the country.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

