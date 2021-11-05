Falconets to Resume Camping for Congo Fixture

Coach Christopher Danjuma has invited 31 players to the camp of Nigeria’s Falconets for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup third round fixture against Congo, with the first leg taking place in Brazzaville on 5thDecember.

Nigeria will host the return leg at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos on Thursday, 16th December.

On the list are four goalkeepers, nine defenders, 10 midfielders and eight forwards.

The Falconets blitzed past their counterparts from Central African Republic 11-0 on aggregate in the second round, while the Congolese saw off Egypt’s U20 girls 3-1 on aggregate.

The girls from Central African Republic progressed to the second round following the withdrawal of Equatorial Guinea.

All 31 players have been asked to report at the Serob Hotel in the Wuye district of Abuja on Sunday, 7th Novemberwith their training kits, international e-passports and certificates of birth.

However, four players of Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt that are taking part in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League holding in Egypt 5th– 19th November, have been excused to report in camp after their engagement in North Africa. Two overseas-based players are also expected in camp towards the end of the month.

