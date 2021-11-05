Ex-BBNaija Housemate Saskay Makes Dazzling Runway Debut

Vanessa Obioha

Saskay, the 21-year-old model who participated in the recently concluded Big Brother Naija season six was among the stunning faces at the 10th edition of the Lagos Fashion Week.

Donning different pieces from fashion designers like Banke Kuku, Studio 189 as well as Sisiano, Saskay whose real name is Tsakute Ladi Jonah, displayed her modelling and dancing skills with panache. For instance, on her first day on the runway, she was lauded for the way she rocked Kuku’s two-piece purple “dayjama” set. She stole the show rocking Studio 189’s outfit and closing the show with Sisiano’s collection titled ‘My Eyes Before Yours SS22.’

Saskay joined a powerful delegation of models, including Vine Olugu, Damilola Bolarinde, Emmanuel Umoh and David Pwajok who walked for other designers including Gozel Green, Orange Culture and Kikoromeo.

Being one of the youngest persons to ever grace the show, Saskay says she is “grateful for the opportunity and happy to be back doing what I really love.”

Saskay was one of the BBNaija season’s most loved contestants. She spent eight out of 10 weeks and exited the show to discover a massive community of fans. At the moment, the model is focusing on utilising her talents for fashion, music, dancing, painting and stage performances. Her competitive strength, creative delivery during task preparations/presentations and her winnings while in Biggie’s house earned her the nickname “TasKay”.

Although an orphan and a northern girl from a minority ethnic group, Saskay is poised to show her talents and leave an imprint in the fashion and entertainment world.

