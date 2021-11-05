Custodian Investment Appoints Falade as Director

The Board of Directors, Custodian Investment Limited has announced the appointment of Mr Adeniyi Falade as Director, with effect from 1stJanuary 2022. This was disclosed recently, following the Board’s approval at a meeting held on 27thOctober 2021.

According to a statement released by the company, Falade is a seasoned Investment banker with a wealth of experience of over three decades in the financial services sector and has over the years served as Director on several Boards in both the financial services and Real estate sectors of the economy.

In addition to his current position as the Managing Director of CrusaderSterling Pensions Limited, a subsidiary of Custodian Investment Plc, he has attended various technical courses within and outside Nigeria which will make him a valuable member of the Group Board, the statement says.

Falade holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria and an MBA from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom. In addition, He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Stockbrokers of Nigeria.

