Commercial Activities Grounded in Awka

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Commercial activities were halted in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Friday, as residents largely remained in the confine of their homes in obedience to an earlier sit-at-home directive issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which was withdrawn Thursday night.

The separatist group had instructed residents of states in the South-east to observe a five-day sit-at-home beginning from Friday, November 5 in continuation of the demand for the release of its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The planned protest, which stretched into the period of the Anambra State gubernatorial election on Saturday, November 6, would have ended on November 10.

But Thursday night, the spokesman for IPOB, Emma Powerful, said the group succumbed to pleadings from high-rankimg clergy and natural rulers from the region to rescind the sit-at-home order to allow an unhindered governorship exercise in Anambra.

However, many residents in Awka said they were either not aware of the withdrawal of the sit-at-home order or were too scared of reprimand attacks from IPOB members to risk opening their businesses.

Governor Willie Obiano had Wednesday proclaimed a two-day public holiday between Thursday and Friday to enable people prepare for the governorship election.

Therefore, at the B Division area, where most government offices are located, there was total lack of activities.

A drive around some of the longest streets in the state like Awka-Enugu Road, Azikiwe Avenue and Arthur Eze Avenue showed that banks, petrol stations, markets and bus stations were under lock and key.

Banks like Polaris, Access, Sterling, FCMB, StanbiIBTC, Heritage, GTCO, UBA, First Bank, Fidelity Bank, Zenith Bank, Union and Keystone all along Azikiwe were not open for banking services.

Only customers, who wanted to access the self-service Automatic Teller Machines (ATM) could be seen on their premises.

Petrol stations like Total, NIPCO Oil, Omican and APDC shut ther gates. The Awka main market was shut also, as well as the Timber market at Ogboru and the Odera Plaza in the same vicinity.

Major bus stations around UNIZIK Junction and Aroma were lacking in normal business activities.

The gates of Peace Mass Transit, Enugu Park and Onitsha Park were shut, even the state-owned transport company — Transport Company of Anambra State (TRACAS) located at Dike Park –suspended its operations

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

