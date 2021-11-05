Chrisland School NYG Gold Medalist Inspired by Tiger Woods

Master Osiregbeme Egbakhumeh, the student of Chrisland High School, Ikeja, Lagos State who won the gold medal in the golf event of the 2021 National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin has admitted that he got inspired by Tiger Woods.

The sixth edition of the NYG took place at the sports complex of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State with Egbakhumeh beating all other comers to the precious medal.

“I thank God Almighty for this opportunity and the achievement that I have received. In the next five years, I will like to see myself finishing college in the USA and getting ready to enter the PGA tour, with my motivation being Tiger Woods whose story has greatly inspired me,” observed the Chrisland High School student.

Master Egbakhumeh expressed gratitude to God for his victory. “I will also like to express my gratitude to my parents for their love, support and motivation, as well as, Chrisland schools for providing me with the opportunity to partake in the event,” he said.

The NYG award comes as Chrisland School, Ladipo Oluwole, Ikeja, is still relishing the CBN Junior Championship and Sapetro Futures Tennis Championships won by 10-year-old, Murewa Egbeyemi.

Murewa who is fast becoming one of Nigeria’s brightest and youngest tennis prodigies, has won tourneys at both state and national levels.

The calendar year 2021 has seen him dominate the Boys Under 10 category in Nigeria, winning five trophies.

The rising star expresses his dream of becoming the number one tennis player in Nigeria, as well as winning grand slam titles.

According to his sport teacher, Mr Olufemi Ogundinmu, Murewa is described as a jack of all trades with exceptional ability in tennis.

“Murewa is not just a sports person, he is a multi-talented student athlete, who is making names for himself.

“Aside from tennis, he is versatile when it comes to other activities like athletics, swimming and football. I believe by God’s grace he will get to the limelight,” he said

The week-long event featured 37 sporting events ranging from golf, athletics, aquatics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, cricket, football, gymnastics to handball and others.

