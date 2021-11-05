CCB Seeks Public Office Holders’ Cooperation on Asset Verification Exercise

*Insists bureau cannot be used to witch-hunt anybody

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) yesterday called on all public office holders who are yet to fully cooperate with the organisation on its ongoing asset verification exercise to comply immediately.

The leadership of the CCB, a body under the presidency, noted that one year after it inaugurated several committees in Abuja, to verify assets declarations of federal public officers, several of those covered by the activities of the bureau had shunned its entreaties to do the right thing.

Chairman of the CCB, Prof. Mohammed Isah, in a briefing in Abuja, emphasised that the committees were set up to verify the completed Assets Declaration Forms (CADFs) of public officers, whether appointed or elected.

In addition, he noted that part of the committees’ job was to carry out due diligence by cross-checking the declared assets, invite donor agencies and civil society groups to monitor the exercise, invite declarants for conference verification, carry out on-site inspection of assets as well as prepare and submit a report to the board for final consideration.

“In the light of the above, letters were sent to the concerned public officers asking for information, but the response is not so far encouraging. Instead, we have been receiving complaints from different quarters where some public officers believe the bureau is merely targeting their personalities.

“Let me use this opportunity to state it clearly that the bureau, as a constitutional body, will never allow itself to be used by any one against anybody or authority. We are merely discharging one of our constitutional mandates.

“It is therefore necessarily important to, in as much as we allay the fears of public officers, emphasise that cooperation of public officers is mandatory, as nothing will stop the bureau from getting all the information it needs for effective conduct of this verification exercise,” Isah declared.

The CCB boss noted that of all its mandates, verification remains one of the most tedious exercises, requiring large capital, saying that though the bureau is poorly funded, it is determined to go ahead with the process to ensure the success of the fight against corruption.

While noting that the complex nature associated with assets declaration and verification would soon be a history, Isah disclosed that the bureau had completed all arrangements to launch its online assets declaration system.

“This is a system that when launched, will make the process of the assets declaration easy for the public and the bureau will also find it easier to get the most relevant information for its verification exercise.

“Finally, the CCB reaffirms its position in ensuring that all public offices in Nigeria comply with the code of conduct for public officers in all their official engagements.

“This is in line with the agenda and commitment of this administration of President Muhammadu Buhari that no stone will be left unturned in fighting corruption as a cankerworm which eats down to the roots of our national development,” Isah added.

Describing the CCB as the pioneer anti-corruption agency established by the 1979 constitution and retained through the 1999 constitution (as amended), he pointed out that the vision of the organisation remains honesty, transparency and accountability in public office and to eradicate corrupt practices.

According to him, Part 1 of the third schedule to the constitution, empowers the bureau to administer assets declaration.

He added that examination (verification) of declarations made to the bureau was part and parcel of assets declaration administration, without which, the assets declaration scheme stands incomplete.

“It is instructive to also draw the attention of the general public and public officers, in particular that the essence of the exercise goes to the root of ensuring that corrupt practices are stamped out of Nigeria’s public service,” he explained

Quoting Paragraph 11(1) of Part 1 of the Fifth Schedule to the Constitution, he affirmed that the law clearly states that every public officer shall submit written declaration of all properties, assets, and liabilities and those of their unmarried children under the age of 18 years at scheduled intervals.

“Any statement in such declaration that is found to be false by any authority or person authorised in that behalf to verify it shall be deemed to be a breach of this code,” he said.

