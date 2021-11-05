‘Adoption of Online Strategies, Improved Social Media Presence Vital for Brand Competitiveness Post COVID-19’

Ugo Aliogo

The Chief Executive Officer, ADSTRAT Branding Management Consortium, Charles O’Tudor, has stated that for brands and corporates to remain competitive in the post-COVID-19 era, there is need to adopt effective online strategies and improved social media presence, which he identified as key growth indicators for brands that survived the pandemic.

He urged brands to invest in online platforms to improve brand presence, stating that online presence is the most critical content, not controversy “because you will not pay you for controversy.”

O’Tudor, who disclosed this during a media briefing in Lagos to announce the fifth edition of theCharles O’Tudor Brand Masterclass, season05 (COBMC05) with the theme: ‘Audacious branding,’ is coming at a time when many brands are still adjusting to the changes brought by the pandemic.

He disclosed that the goal of the masterclass is to reveal how brands and corporates can be audacious in their branding.

He further explained that as a brand, they have organised the masterclass for exceptional entrepreneurs who need to grow their businesses from the branding point of view, to brand strategy, execution and how they manage it.

He revealed that the organization has added they have added value to entrepreneurs from brand strategy, consistency, and efficiency, adding that they invest in human capital, “because without it you cannot transform the society.”

According to him, this will give many brands opportunity to learn strategies that will help them remain relevant on their space.

He said, “After previously executing this daring Masterclass which has refined over 17,000 entrepreneurs, I am pleased to announce that this year’s event has been scheduled for the November 27, and it a hybrid event. I would be speaking on the theme: ‘AUDACIOUS BRANDING,” How do you break the mould in a system designed to stop you from succeeding? Being Audacious means taking BOLD steps, steps which frighten even your core essence, and being organised in a way that ensures you have a place in the space, it means creating your own space.

“The November, 27 can be likened to the Sabbath day due to its significance, only this is not a day of rest, but a day when sleeping brands are awoken, and high flying brands are taken to new heights never before seen, a day where the game challenges the hunter and where the future of brands across Africa is reimagined. In essence, the day is the birthing of a new sun and delivering on a promise of excellence. We are set to achieve this. Five years ago I had the vision to create a platform where exceptional entrepreneurs would be groomed and given the right tools to excel. This was the birth of the Charles O’Tudor Brand Master Class (COBMC).”

He added that the panelists and discussants includes, Udo Okonjo, Fela Durotoye, Lanre Olusola with (The Catalyst), Olawale Ayilara and Olakunle Soriyan.

According to the convener, the panelists and discussants have been carefully selected across various fields and are phenomenal industry leaders who exemplify the theme of this year’s event in its truest form, noting that they have committed years of their lives to redefining their industry and nurturing talents for the future.

He described the panelists as phenomenal personalities who have defined what being ‘audacious really means would on that day unravel secrets that have the potential to initiate a quantum leap effect in the minds and hearts of the listeners.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

