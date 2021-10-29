You’ve Exposed Your Depth of Ignorance about Al-Makura, PUTA Replies Group

By Igbawase Ukumba

The Convener of Progressives for Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (PUTA), Hon Makpa Malla, yesterday described the leader of a group, APC Unity Forum, Mr. Philip Ekpeyong, ignorant of the personality of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

Ekpeyong was reported to have stated in the media recently that an Al-Makura national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would result in the loss of elections for the party in Nasarawa State in 2023.

But in a statement issued to journalists in Lafia yesterday, Malla said the unfounded and baseless anxiety that an Al-Makura national chairmanship would put Nasarawa State on the sour path to the Edo State experience has “exposed Ekpeyong’s depth of personal and collective ignorance about Al-Makura and the enviably beautiful relationship that continues to flourish between the senator and the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule.”

Malla said: “Perhaps Al-Makura spent his adult public life building bridges of peaceful and harmonious co-existence between different groups, interests and sensibilities.

“He spent eight years of active and diligent service, building every aspect of Nasarawa State, a state he loves so dearly. This earned him the now popular nomenclature of ‘The Architect of Modern Nasarawa State’.”

The Progressives for Umaru Tanko Al-Makura convener, therefore, wondered why a sane human being would even conceive the thought that Al-Makura would turn around and destroy the legacy he painstakingly built.

“Such imagination is myopic, and could only be informed by mischief concocted in collusion with Satan. Al-Makura remains a bastion of unity and a cornerstone of respect as far as the APC in Nasarawa State is concerned,” Malla maintained.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

