Upcoming Nigerian Artistes Need Assistance to Grow, Excel, Says Sinno

Sunday Okobi

Siino, a promising Nigerian Afropop singer, has called for assistance for upcoming artistes in order for them to grow and excel in their chosen profession.

While chatting with THISDAY, the 26-year-old Ohafia, Abia State-born native, whose real name is Ifeanyi Richard Ifegwu, said: “The Nigerian music industry needs to start paying closer attention to stories of upcoming and independent artists by giving them the supporting hands they really need.

“The A-list artistes need to start helping the upcoming ones. The upcoming performers are struggling to be heard, even when they have great songs and performance to give to the public.”

On his genre of music and single titled: ‘Wonderful’, Siino, who is also an Uber driver and fashion designer, said: “I bring melodious sound and replicate pure love through my work. I bring you fresh memorable moments to cherish for life. The memories of the good and bad times with your loved ones.

According to him, “My single, ‘Wonderful’, is a soft and melodious song to listen to. It’s mainly focused on pure love and unique expressions, peace, celebration and happy moments.”

Prodded on other challenges confronting promising musicians, Ifegwu stated that: “New and upcoming artists suffer a lot due to financial crisis and lack of public awareness generally. It’s very expensive for them to be heard out there.

“The broadcast stations are too expensive for them to afford. The television platforms reject their low budget videos, and it’s heart breaking because they are not financially buoyant.”

