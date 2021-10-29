Terroriests Attack Borno Community, Raze Houses

Suspected fighters of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) were said to have attacked Damboa, Borno state. Damboa is about 90 kilometres away from Maiduguri, the state capital. The insurgents came in through the Biu-Damboa road around 7pm yesterday.

Sources from the community, who spoke from where they were hiding, said they counted about 15 gun trucks when the insurgents invaded the area.

“Normal activities were ongoing when we started hearing sporadic gunshots this evening,” a source said.

“We earlier suspected their movement around Sabongari on that Biu-Damboa road before they eventually got here. We can’t say if there are casualties as the attack is ongoing.

“The insurgents have a stronghold around the Biu-Damboa road. In fact, sometimes, their fighters mount checkpoints along that road.”

It was gathered that troops from the Nigerian Army’s 25 task force brigade in Damboa engaged the insurgents.

The insurgents also set houses ablaze in the area.

The attack on Damboa came a day after Kwada, a community in Chibok LGA, a neighbouring LGA to Damboa, was also attacked.

Residents of the community said the insurgents first attacked a company of soldiers stationed in the town before descending on the residents.

The soldiers were deployed from the 117 task force brigade in Chibok.

Army’s spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, was not immediately available to comment on the attack.

However, a security agent in the area said the troops put in their best to repel the attack.

