Seun Pizzle: You Can Make a Living from Dancing

Influential dancer, Ogunfunwa Abiodun professionally known as Seun Pizzle has revealed that dancing can help one keep body and soul together from dancing.

The versatile act disclosed this in a recent interview while explaining how he hopes to use his talent to contribute to a better society, he said “Dance is life, dance serves as a stress relief to people watching, dance makes people happy. I have decided to use my talent to impact people positively, let people know you can make ends meet with dance”, said Seun Pizzle.

He however noted that in the next five years he was positive that dancing would take him to the biggest dance stage in the world, where he can showcase his talent to the whole world.

The artist, who agreed that the country faces many problems stunting her development, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that dancers are not well recognized in the industry, he said “Honestly we don’t get recognition as it should be. Only a few get paid well to an extent and that has to do with the number of followers you have on your social media platforms. I can categorically tell you that, in the entertainment industry, dancers are the least paid.

Seun Pizzle disclosed that what keeps him relevant in the industry is consistency and creativity. He added that creativity is key in this part of the business in entertainment.

“if you want to stay relevant you must be consistent and be creative with your dance. Keep your social media space bubbling, create your own dance.”

He revealed that his parents were surprised that he wanted to dance for a living. “When I told them I am a dancer, my mum looked at me and asked if I was joking. I said I am serious, she probed further and asked if it was cultural dance, I then showed her my videos, which wowed her. So they support my career.

He mentioned popular dancer Poco Lee as a source of inspiration for his career as a dancer, “Pocolee has been a source of inspiration right from day one. We’ve been in this together right from day one and he has always inspired me in many ways”, said Seun Pizzle.

