Security Challenges: Senate Committee Seeks Increased Budgetary Allocation for Interior Ministry

By Michael Olugbode

The Senate Committee on Interior has requested for increased budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Interior in order to perform it’s mandates and position it towards combating the present insecurity in the country.

A statement by the spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, Mrs. Blessing Lere-Adams, said the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Kashim Shettima, had during the defence of the allocation to the ministry by Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday, strongly advocated for the urgent need of increased budgetary allocation for the Interior Ministry, considering the importance of the mandate of internal security of the over 200 million Nigerians and the nation’s vast land and water borders spanning over 400,000 kilometres.

Shettima, who made the call for the very urgent need of increased budgetary allocation to the Interior Ministry when the Minister, Aregbesola and Management team led by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, appeared before the Senate Committee on Interior for the 2021 Budget Performance and 2022 Budget Defence at the National Assembly, added that comparatively in other cline, MDAs responsible for internal security of any nation have very huge budget which to a large extent enhances the enthronement of appreciable peace and security.

He noted that the budgetary allocation to the internal security sector assist nations to properly strategise and plan for needed activities of monitoring and surveillance arrangements for checking timely movement of both human aliens who come into nations illegally with dangerous arms and ammunition, headers and their cattle, miners with fake travel document.

He said all of these come in through porous, unmanned and unprotected borders creating numerable insecurities and chaos to our dear country, Nigeria.

According to the statement, other members of the committee, also submitted that for effective monitoring and surveillance of the Nigerian borders as it obtains in ideal society, the police and custom services ought to be under the supervision and coordination of the Interior Ministry, insisting that this would most likely go a long way to ensure the much desired concerted efforts envisaged to achieving internal security which is the only panacea for peace and tranquility in Nigeria.

The statement added that other members of the committee agreed that there must be synergy with other arms of the Nigerian Security architecture like the army, the SSS and the Nigerian Air Force that has suitable surveillance equipment like aircrafts to assist the Ministry in regular surveillance activities, while the Interior Ministry should be seen to be coordinating all these activities as well.

Earlier, Aregbesola when asked about the policy thrust of the ministry, said the ministry is primarily responsible for broadly security, integrity and citizenship of the citizenry.

He said further that the ministry addressed directly citizenship, travel document, residence permit, insurance of expatriate quota, marriages and inter- marriages, while superintending over its four services of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Correctional Service Facility and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps.

The senators expressed great appreciation to the minister and the ministry in their efforts at achieving the results of their mandate despite the very lean budgetary allocation and unanimously said the minister deserves their empathy.

The chairman thereafter asked the minister to lay the budget document before the committee with a bow.

