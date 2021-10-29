Ronaldo Expecting Twins with Partner Rodriquez

Portugal and Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has confirmed that he is expecting twins with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo who along with the Old Trafford team were hammered 5-0 last weekendmade the announcement in an Instagram post that had attracted over 12 million likes and 200,000 comments as at press time.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote: “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins.

“Our hearts are full of love — we can’t wait to meet you(the twins).”

The post was accompanied by a picture of Ronaldo and Georgina holding up ultrasound scan images of the twins.

The very first to react was his club: “Congratulations, Cristiano,” Manchester United wrote.

The goal poacher eldest child, Cristiano Jnr., is 11 years old. But his mother is unknown.

Ronaldo already has twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, reportedly conceived by an anonymous surrogate mother in the United States of America.

Meanwhile, this would be the second time (or third child) Georgina Rodriguez is carrying for CR7. She had Alana Martina for him in 2017.

