Rite Foods Empowers Fashion Creatives at the Premiere of Progressive Tailors Club

Rite Foods, makers of Bigi carbonated soft drink, in its continued effort to support Nigerian creatives, empowered three fashion designers with gift cash at the premiere of the Niyi Akinmolayan directed ‘Progressive Tailors Club’ (PTC).

Debbie Kouture, from Ekiti State, clinched the first prize of N150,000 while The Daiamen and Lamoimee, both from Lagos, took home the second and third position with N100,000 and N50,000 respectively. They were selected from 20 designers who showcased their works.

PTC portrays the socioeconomic landscape and leadership style through the lens of tailors. According to Akinmolayan, it is a satire of the Nigerian government and our idea of democracy.

In her remark, Brand Manager, Rite Foods, Boluwatife Adedugbe, posits that the company is committed to promoting Nigerian talents in creative spaces. She said the movie industry contributes massively to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and should be assisted to create more revenue for young Nigerians attracted to it.

The film will be in cinemas nationwide from today, October 29.

