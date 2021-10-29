NCoS, DSS Partner to Enhance Security in Bauchi

By Segun Awofadeji

The Bauchi State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and the Department of State Service (DSS) have resolved to collaborate for effective intelligence gathering and sharing that would enhance security in the state.

This was disclosed to newsmen yesterday by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SC Adam Abubakar Jibril, shortly after a courtesy visit by the newly posted DSS State Director, Mr. Sani Adamu Muhammad, to the State Controller of Corrections, Controller Kabir A. Galadanci.

Jibril stated that DSS director’s visit was meant to exploit ways through which the state command of NCoS and DSS would collaborate in the fight against crime and criminality in Bauchi State.

The PRO also stated that Muhammad used the visit to commiserate with the NCoS over the recent jailbreak at Oyo Custodial Centre in Oyo, Oyo State.

According to him, the state director assured that the DSS would continue to render its support to the NCoS in order to prevent similar occurrence in any of the custodial centres in Bauchi State.

Galadanci, in his response, commended the DSS boss for the visit, emphasising that the custodial centres remained the untapped sources

of credible information and intelligence gathering.

Jibril added that the controller declared that if well harnessed, the centres would assist the DSS and other relevant security agencies in the country in the area of intelligence gathering and sharing

“The controller emphasised that correctional officers by their training, force of personality and leadership can gather a lot of intelligence from the custodial centres using the dynamic security approach.

He added that the “Galadanci promised to give the DSS all the necessary support in their collective quest to enhance the security situation in Bauchi State.”

