King DJ Bobbi to Empower Youths with Filmmaking Training

Vanessa Obioha

For his birthday celebration, Nigerian video disc jockey King DJ Bobbi, popularly known as the Party Machine has lined up activities that include visiting indigent, less-privileged children and youths in the slum.

Beyond his visit to these neighbourhoods, Bobbi announced that he is partnering with an accomplished filmmaking academy, Treasure Wells Film Academy, to provide smartphone filmmaking, editing, and photography training to randomly selected youths. The training will be the climax of his birthday celebration which falls on October 31.

Before his foray into the entertainment industry, the unassuming Bobbi, who is a native of Imo State, worked with the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). His passion for entertainment has earned him notable musical collaborations with some of the foremost artists from around the globe.

Bobbi is the founder of the popular Salt of the Earth Band, a leading band group in Lagos – Nigeria, whose major clients include; Rhapsody Lounge & Bar in Ikeja GRA and Ikeja City Mall; Cubana Hospitality Spot in Ikeja GRA among other notable corporate organisations and prominent personalities.

Bobbi also serves as a consultant, providing premium DJ services as well as creating opportunities for his protégés who are fully trained from his DJ academy; King DJ Bobbi Scratch Academy.

The genial DJ who recently collaborated with American music star Nayanda of Brick and Lace will also on his birthday, drop the video of his newest work ‘Love My Body’ ft Magnito, Lisa Viola, and DMW’s Dandizzy.

