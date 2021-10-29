Kida’s Group Retreats, Accepts Postponement of NBBF Elective Congress

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) Extra-Ordinary Congress has yielded to the directive of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development by postponing indefinitely the Elective Congress of the federation that was scheduled to hold in Benin City, Edo State tomorrow.

The resolution to tow the advise was reached yesterday by the Elective Congress at a Virtual meeting.

The radical shift of position after the Congress rejected the ministry’s earlier directive followed an overture by the Chairman of the dissolved NBBF Caretaker Committee, Ahmadu Musa Kida.

He admonished the arbiters to respect and appreciate the advise of the ministry to postpone the Elective Congress in order that all the issues raised for a successful elections onto the NBBF Board for the 2021- 2025 term of office to be addressed.

A signed Communique issued by the Elective Congress said after thorough deliberations, it had unanimously agreed to postpone the Elective Congress by a few weeks.

The Communique Drafting Committee has as its chairman, Osondu Ngude and Abba Kaka, Opeyemi Babalola as members, while Sunday Donald served as the Secretary.

Among other decisions, the Congress mandated the NBBF President to engage the ministry in a positive discussion for a free, fair, transparent and successful elections to be held to usher in a new Board.

The Congress, in a vote of confidence passed on the NBBF President, Ahmadu Musa Kida, also authorised him to engage the leadership of the ministry in discussions to address their concerns to ensure a safe and secure Elective Congress as prescribed by the 2019 NBBF approved Constitution.

The Congress thanked the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare and his team for their unflinching support to the NBBF board, led by Kida, which ensured that Nigeria never missed any of its scheduled activities since coming on Board, leading to unprecedented strings of achievements and performances in the history of basketball in Nigeria.

