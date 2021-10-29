Justice Wike Advocates Adoption of Child’s Rights Act across Federation

By Blessing Ibunge

Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, has campaigned for the adoption of the Child Rights Act across the states of the federation.

The state first lady opined that the many vices that have plagued the Nigerian society is a direct result of the deliberate disregard of the rights of children and the important role women have continued to play in the nurturing process of children.

She gave the charge at a special dinner she organised for female delegates to the 61st Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

She implored all the states of the federation to adopt the Child Rights Act because it is designed to protect children from abuse, defilement and exploitation.

According to her, “That is one law that also protects children when it comes to defilement and all kinds of sexual abuses, because the criminal code, of course as we know, is very limited. This one is now expanded, especially with the violence against persons, laws that are being adopted in the states.”

Mrs. Wike urged the society to continue to encourage and support women in the onerous task of parenting. She said women who provide their children useful guidance and watch them grow into age of responsibility and become accomplished deserve the support of the society.

She implored parents to shower their children with love at all times, because that is what they receive at home in terms of love, care and support that they will give back in return to the society.

The Justice said the activities of kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits and all other miscreants engaged in difference vices are manifest evidence of the skewed nurturing that they got.

“And I know that parents make lots of efforts, and they really do try, but sometimes some children fall way. We pray that they find their way back. But a child who is shown love, it is difficult for that child to derail.”

Wike advised members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) to commit to the protection, promotion and preservation of the rights of women and children so as to break the nibbling barriers.

“FIDA has the onerous duty of protecting, promoting, preserving the rights of women and children. We should continue to represent people especially those who are indigent, people who cannot afford lawyers.

“It’s not every brief that should bring something. Take from those who made some money from and support those who cannot afford to have you and give the same kind of service. In that way, I’m sure we will make Nigeria a better place,” she stated.

Speaking on behalf of Governors of Rivers and Abia States, Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said they have agreed among themselves and by extension, all other governors of the 36 states of Nigeria, to continue to support FIDA.

Tambuwal enthused that educating and supporting women are not only a responsibility that must be pursued and achieved, but an endeavour that justifies any investment committed towards such goal.

