GUS 12: Will Clan Iroko Shine This Weekend?

Vanessa Obioha

Clan Iroko had a good outing last weekend when they came first in their first task in the competition. The three clans — Clan Iroko, Clan Amo and Clan Irin were tasked to climb a slippery rope. While Clan Iroko came first, Clan Amo came second and Clan Irin came last. At the end of the task, the six members of Clan Irin — Mikel, Damilola, Chidinma, Ishmael, Omokhafe and Godswill — were faced with possible elimination.

Having gathered at the Talking Drum to discuss the fate of the losing team, the taskmaster, Kunle Remi, inquired from the team why they failed, and Chidinma suggested that the male-female ratio of their team didn’t tilt in their favour.

To decide who gets to leave the reality TV show, the contestants were asked to pick a stone blindly from a black calabash that had black and white stones. Whoever picked the white stone would exit the show. Luckily for the team, they all picked black stones.

Tomorrow and Sunday’s episodes on Africa Magic channels will show if Clan Iroko will maintain their winning streak or maybe Clan Irin will rise to the task.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

