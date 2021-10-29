Glo Rewards Customers in Joy Unlimited Extravaganza

As the year winds down, data solutions provider, Globacom, has rolled out a life-enhancing customer reward promo tagged Joy Unlimited Extravaganza in a bid to spread mirth among its teeming subscribers.

The promo is a customer appreciation offer in which thousands of mouth-watering prizes worth hundreds of millions of Naira are available to be won by customers and is in continuation of the different promotions from Globacom, including the recent Everyday Bonanza and My Own Don Beta promos where thousands of telecom subscribers in Nigeria were serenaded with varying prizes.

Globacom said at a press conference held recently in Lagos that Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo is to commemorate its 18th anniversary and to appreciate and thank its numerous customers who have stood by the brand all over the years. “Since 2003 when Globacom changed the paradigm at launch with the people–oriented offer ‘Per second billing’ the company has consistently brought innovation, quality service delivery and unequalled benefits to its subscribers in the past 18 years”, Glo said.

The company said the promo was in line with its commitment towards empowering its consumers at all times adding that over 500,000 prizes including different household appliances like fridges, television sets, generators have been earmarked for winners across the country.

“There are also data prizes which will be won on daily basis while the grand prize of a brand new Saloon car will be won by lucky subscribers across the country every month end throughout the duration of the promotion”, The company added.

To qualify for the weekly draws, the telecommunications giant disclosed that customers must recharge a cumulative of N500 a week (Monday to Sunday), while a total recharge of N2,000 in a calendar month qualifies subscribers for the monthly draws. All recharge amounts, physical, electronic, special (4x,5x, etc.) count towards qualification while customers can participate in the promo by dialing the dedicated USSD code: *611# on the Glo network.

Glo urged current and prospective customers across the country to make utmost use of the opportunity provided by Joy Unlimited Extravaganza Promo to win quality prizes and assured of more value-adding and life-enhancing products and services designed to afford Nigerians the best in class telecom experience that they truly deserve.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

