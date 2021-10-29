FCT Minister Urges Collective Action against Forces of Disunity

By Olawale Ajimotokan

FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello has tasked the majority of Nigerians to stand firm and join the federal government in the fight against subversive forces seeking to divide rather than unite the country.

He made the appeal yesterday at the exhibition and symposium organised by the FCT Archives and History Bureau to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary.

He said the action was necessary to honour the memories and sacrifices of the country’s past heroes.

The minister, who was represented by the Director, Office of the Minister, Adamu Kusheriki, said that Nigerians owe a duty to these national heroes to keep their dreams alive by upholding their ideals threatened by opposing and misguided elements seeking to undo what took six decades of collective efforts to build.

“Nigeria today, sits on a foundation forged from the ideals of unity, strength and a deep sense of national pride. These ideals were mooted and exemplified by our founding fathers and which, over the years, have propelled our country to greatness.

“It is imperative that as many people as possible are made to understand the history of our great nation and appreciate why we need to forge ahead as an indivisible, united, strong and proud Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Bello said.

He also reminded that the FCT was built on the ideals of unity and the vision of the founding fathers which every Nigerian can call home.

The Director FCT Archives and History Bureau, Mr. Peter Chukwukelu, said the bureau burrowed into the country’s archives and historical records to produce a special exhibition titled ‘Who is Who in Nigeria’, featuring memorable images of past nationalists, Heads of State and government, great sports men and women as well as national monuments and other historical artifacts to mark the independence symposium with the theme: “Celebrating Our Heroes Past.”

The Director Institute of Governance and International Studies, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Professor Andrew Zamani, who gave the anniversary talk, lamented that the nation’s reward process has been basterdised while he also called for the establishment of a legacy for patriotism.

