AbdulRazaq Bankrolled 2019 General Election in Kwara, Says APC Secretary

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, has clarified that the then governorship candidate of the party and now Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, bankrolled all the election campaigns across the 16 local government council areas of the state during the 2019 elections.

Speaking during a press conference in Ilorin, Secretary of the State All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Mustapha Ishowo, said: “As the State Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee since 2018 and now returned as the Secretary of the party in the state, I really know what went down between 2018 and now as far as APC is concerned in Kwara State. I was a front-row participant in the activities of the party and our campaigns.”

He described the recent statement credited to Mohammed that he funded the election as a fallacy.

He said: “I found it strange that Alhaji Lai Mohammed claimed that the governorship candidate did not spend his resources on his own campaign. What a daylight falsehood. People ought to ask Alhaji Lai whether he was the one that funded the state-wide campaign of the candidate even after he had told the party executives to boycott the same campaign.

“Alhaji Lai spent the time that he ought to be leading the APC campaign in Kwara working surreptitiously to remove the candidate. This was an open secret among party elders.”

He added: “The then governorship candidate ran and led his own campaign across the state.

“This was heavily bankrolled by him. He also donated hugely to the campaigns of other candidates, even when he had his own election to run.

“This is the fact, and any claim to contrary by Alhaji Lai and his followers is synonymous with his widely acclaimed epithet: lie. “Our disagreement with Alhaji Lai Mohammed started when we asked him to account for the humongous donations made to the party for campaign.”

Ishowo described the minister as a “tyrant” who does not tolerate any opposing views, saying the Governor’s crime since the campaign period was to insist on mutual respect, equity, and transparent use of campaign funds.

“As a party elder, one would have been quiet because it is always important to give room for peace and reconciliation, no matter the situation. However, silence in the face of tyranny and naked falsehood may be interpreted as agreement or consent. Having read the interview of Alhaji Lai, the impression is that he has not changed one bit from his old self. Alhaji Lai Mohammed is egocentric and always economical with the truth. He is always given to self-promotion and clout chasing,” Ishowo said.

According to the party chieftain, the claims in the interview by the minister were self-serving and not representative of the truth.

Ishowo also narrated that the minister was always promoting factions with his notorious Lai Mohammed Campaign Organisation (LAMCO) which he has refused to disband after many years of contesting and losing elections.

“Alhaji Lai Mohammed is an extremely divisive figure who hides under his position to discriminate against and oppress other party elders and members alike. He does not tolerate dissent under any guise. He is notorious for promoting tendencies, especially placing people from his Lai Mohammed Campaign Organisation, aka LAMCO, above every other person. Whether in Kwara South, North or Central, this has been his problem with other party elders and chieftains alike,” he said.

