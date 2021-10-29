2022 Budget: Presidential Clinic Gets N21bn Out of N40bn State House Vote

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The construction of a 14-bed presidential clinic at the State House, Abuja, has been estimated to gulp N21 billion out of the N40 billion budget being proposed for the State House in the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

Permanent Secretary, State House, Umar Tijjani, who disclosed this on yesterday, said the clinic, which would cost N21 billion has been awarded to a construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, while the ground breaking ceremony has been slated for next Monday, November 1, 2021.

The Permanent Secretary, who spoke during a budget defence with the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, stated that the idea for the construction of the Clinic was conceived in 2012 during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

Tijjani, in his presentation, said N21 billion budgeted for the 14-bed Clinic was meant for both physical infrastructure and grade A medical equipment.

According to him, “Julius Berger Nigeria (JBN) will construct the VIP clinic and the physical construction will start on November 1, 2021 and the Commissioning will be done on December 31, 2022.”

He added that the Clinic would contain 14 bed facilities with total area 2700 square meters with underground facilities, first floor, two number operating theatres, two number Executive Suites, 2 VIP, 2 Isolation and One number of six bed isolation area in the building.

Laboratory, healing garden, Pharmacy and X-ray facilities, according to him, were also planned for the clinic.

“The project was conceived in 2012 by previous administration and the brief was produced. It was estimated about N21 billion and facility contains 14-bed space with total area of 2700 square meters, there will be underground and first floor.

“Two number operating Theatre, two number Executive Suit, 2 VIP, 2 Isolation and One number of six bed isolation area. Most of the preminary work has been concluded. Mr President has approved the project. We have gone to the Bureau of Public Procurement to get Certificate of No Objection,” he said.

He explained to the committee that JBN was picked as the contractor for security reason,having built the edifice and maintaining it since 1990.

The Clinic, he explained further, would also be opened to other Africa countries for medical services.

A member of the committee, Senator Nicolas Tofowomo, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the failure of the Permanent Secretary to show t pictorial view of the hospital.

Some other members of the Committee led by the Chairman, Senator Danjuma La’ah, however, commended the initiative.

