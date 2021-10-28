Propetrol Founder, Ebohon Wins Forbes Outstanding CEO Award

By Ademola Ojo

The Founder and CEO of Propetrol Limited, Harry Ebohon, has been slated to receive the ‘Outstanding CEO’ award at the Forbes Energy 2021 Best of Africa awards.

According to a letter of notification by the Foreign Investment Network (FIN) ahead of the award ceremony to be held in Dubai next month, Ebohon was chosen in recognition of his enthusiasm and the tremendous achievements his personality had brought to bear in presiding over many successful projects at Propetrol.

“Propetrol is renowned as a leader among oil and gas firms successfully providing ethical solutions to the industry that drives Africa’s biggest economy.

“Through its aggressive expansion drive, the company has made its mark across the West African coast, spreading its tentacles across the Gulf of Guinea, from Ghana to Sao Tome and Liberia, and into parts of Southern Africa,” a statement added.

According to the FIN, Ebohon’s “…reform-minded, well-defined operational process in accelerating the completion of highly complex top level oil and gas projects when it comes to bunkering is exceptional, and has won you this recognition.”

As the Managing Director and CEO of one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous bunker trading companies, the entrepreneur, talent aggregator and philanthropist had led the company through some of the toughest times in Nigeria’s economic history, to exponential growth in the years since its founding.

From its days of humble beginnings as a petroleum products hauling services provider, “Propetrol now has proven capabilities in bunker trading, oil and gas products trading, trade financing, and value engineering across shipping and general maritime services.”

“Hitherto, the bunker trading industry in West Africa was known to be riddled with illegitimate suppliers and controlled by foreign players but Propetrol has bridged the gap and created opportunities for other local players to benefit from the industry.

“Today, Propetrol has an expansive customer base that includes a large number of international exploration and production companies, marine tanker operators, special offshore projects operators, and shipping fleets owners,” it added.

The letter continued: “You have repeatedly shown yourself to be a thought leader, leading the charge in redefining the bunker trading industry in West Africa. Your leadership has ensured a record of excellent operational performance, ethical supply chain and public-private collaboration that has helped the industry to grow and thrive.

“Under your leadership, Propetrol’s business model continues to evolve, expanding operations to other niche markets in Southern Africa and South Asia.

“Forbes acknowledges and celebrates exemplary leaders like you, top businessmen, political leaders, and dynamic personalities with records of making far-reaching impacts and positive contributions to the development of their respective countries, sectors, and industries.”

