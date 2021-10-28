Odegbami, Anibeze, Olopade to Speak at SMED Launch

Former international, Segun Odegbami alongside Saturday Editor of VanguardNewspapers, Onochie Anibeze, and former Ogun State’s Commissioner for Sports, Bukola Olopade, are expected to deliver papers at the launch of Sport and Media Development Network (SMED Network).

The SMED Network is a Non-Governmental Organisation set up to help youths, media practitioners, and athletes to boost their respective careers .

According to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and media guru, Gboyega Okegbenro, the experience of the resource persons will be useful for the youths in the country and beyond .

“These people have gathered experience from different aspects of life and they will be of great influence on the career of the youths of this country,” Okegbenro said.

“Odegbami played football to the highest level, winning the Nation’s Cup for Nigeria in 1980 while someone like Anibeze, a former Sports Editor of Vanguard covered most of the world’s sporting competitions like the FIFA World Cup, Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, All Africa Games amongst several others.

“Apart from his job as former commissioner for sports in Ogun State, Honourable Olopade has invested his time and funds into sports management as well as organising some of the best Road Races and Marathons in Nigeria.”

Okegbenro said his experiences in covering various events across all the continents of the world informed his decision to come up with the idea.

