NISS Train Farmers, Extension Workers on Soil Management

By Onuminya Innocent

The Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS), has concluded training for farmers and extension agents, as parts of its mandate to promote soil quality management.

The NISS is located across the six geo-political zones with existing tertiary institutions and/or Agricultural-based research institutes with soil science, and its North-west zonal office is domiciled at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS).

The zonal workshop on the protection and management of soil resources, which was held at Sokoto Agricultural Development Project’s boardroom, was organised with the collaboration of ADPs of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States.

A professor in the Department of Soil Science and Agriculture Engineering, Professor Sumaila Sani Noma, who is the zonal coordinator, in his presentation, “Soil Resources of Nigeria,” emphasised on characteristics and management of Nigerian soils.

Noma pointed out that the soils of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States are moderately fertile with sandy to loamy sand textures. The lowland soils in the states are mostly more fertile with sandy clay or clayey sub surface textures.

Other papers presented at the workshop were, Integrated Soil Fertility management; Good Agricultural Practices and Soil Fertility Management for Maize Production in Nigeria and Good agricultural practices and soil Fertility Management for Rice Production in Nigeria by Professor Abubakar Dikko, Dr. Aliyu Abubakar and Mr. Sale Lukman respectively.

Highlight of the workshop included deliberations on soil problems in the three states.

