Mimiko Dumps ZLP, Joins PDP

Fidelis David in Akure

The immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, and the governorship candidate of ZLP in the last election and immediate past Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The running mate of the ZLP’s candidate, Engr. Gboye Adegbenro, also joined the main opposition party.

Mimiko, after the stakeholders meeting said he and his supporters have resolved after deliberations to pitch their tent with the Peoples Democratic Party to rescue the country from the misrule of the APC and set the nation on a path of peace and progress for the benefit of all.

The meeting followed an earlier visit by four PDP governors including Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

Supporters of Mimiko including former member of Representatives, Joseph Akinlaja, former speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele, former Chief of Staff, Kola Ademujimi among others also joined the party.

However, THISDAY could not ascertain if Mimiko would contest for any position under the PDP in 2023.

Recall that Mimiko first decamped from AD to PDP in 2003 and then from PDP to LP in 2006 before decamping back to PDP in 2014 and then to LP in 2016.

This latest defection makes it the third time he would join the PDP.

Mimiko who had served as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, is returning to the party after his failed bid to ensure his ally, Agboola Ajayi who was the Deputy Governor under the incumbent Rotimi Akeredolu wins the October, 2020 gubernatorial election in the state.

The two-term governor formed the ZLP in 2019, and used the platform to contest the senatorial election, which he lost to the candidate of PDP, Dr. Ayo Akinyelure.

