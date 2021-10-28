Losers of LG Polls, APC Congresses in Nasarawa Will Get Appointments, Says Party Chairman

By Igbawase Ukumba

The Nasarawa State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. John Mamman, yesterday said losers of the state local government election, ward and state congresses of the party would be compensated adequately by the party.

The state APC chairman gave the assurance when he interacted with journalists in Lafia, adding that such members would be compensated by the party only when they are patient with the exercises.

Mamman continued: “If you lose, for instance in the local government election, you have the opportunity to serve in the executive. If you lose in the State Working Committee (SWC), there are ample opportunities for you to get federal appointment only when you are patient with the exercise.

“But it will be suicidal where a local government will have no representation in the working committee. The party is a large constituency. There are areas that people can be accommodated only if we are patient.”

When asked how he would rate the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee of the APC, the state APC chairman simply said the National Caretaker Committee chairman had done an excellent job for the party.

“One, the party has not broken apart. It is still as a family. He is doing a lot of homework to bring people into the party by making people to decamp from other parties to the APC. He is leading the party in the right direction.

“But all things being equal, in politics, you cannot deprive people of their own personal opinion on every matter. And as human beings, most of the time, if it is not me, it is not as good as being done. So as far as I am concerned, he is doing an excellent job for the party,” Mamman maintained.

