India Cup 2021 Golf Tourney Begins at the Ikoyi Club

The India Cup 2021 Golf Tournament has begun at the golf section of the Ikoyi Club in Lagos with the caddies and Pros having completed their tournament on Monday and Ladies on Tuesday.

The much anticipated final round involving qualified golfers will hold on Saturday, October 30, 2021 while the guests and veterans will tee off a day earlier.

Chairman of the Indian Golfers Foundation, Sunil Thadani, said at Ikoyi that the course was in good shape and with clement weather, this year’s edition was primed to be best in the series.

“The week has been interesting with caddies, professionals and ladies completing their rounds. A lot of good scores have been recorded and we expect the weekend rounds to throw up equally remarkable performances from the top amateurs that have been scheduled to play,” he stressed with excitement.

Segun Ologun in the male caddies and Linda Gabriel in the female caddies returned best scores to win their respective categories on Monday while Francis Ekpe shot a score of 65 to win the Pros category.

Vincent Ikem and Paul Patrick shot 69 each to tie for the runners up spot in the professionals round.

The lady golfers of Ikoyi Club had their day on the course on Tuesday with Cynthia Gboneme winning the Lady’s Stableford price with 39 points.

In the Net Score category, N. Mika won the first prize of a Business Class return ticket to a destination of her choice on Qatar Airways while Comfort Olateju claimed the runner up spot at the event.

“it’s been a very busy last few days at the section and with the main draw of the men’s round fast approaching this Saturday, there is excitement among the participants while for those of us in the Indian Golf Community, it’s an opportunity to fete our Nigerian friends and return their hospitality through the game of golf “

Prize giving and a banquet dinner will hold on Saturday at the upper floor to round of the India Cup 2021 week.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

