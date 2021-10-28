Congress: No Petition from Niger APC, Says Appeal Committee Chair

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Chairman of the State Congress Appeal Committee in Niger State, Mr. Ray Morphy, has said that his committee has not received any petition or complaint in respect to the recently conducted state congress of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The national leadership of the APC had set up appeal panel for each state to hear the grievances of party members over the recently conducted congresses.

Morphy in a statement issued yesterday said that the appeal committee’s exercise was open, inclusive and democratic.

He stressed that from ward congresses through local government, up to state level, the APC congresses in Niger were splendid.

The chairman noted that the state adopted the option of consensus in which every interest group was represented and carried along.

The APC chieftain dismissed media reports that claimed that some persons could not submit their petitions to the appeal committee in the state.

He stated: “As the chairman of the appeal committee for the three levels of congress, I can confirm that we received no petition or complaint.

“My committee was on ground in Minna at the party secretariat and no one showed up with either a written or oral petition. We had several stakeholders meeting and all we were getting was commendation for the democratic and inclusive nature of the process in Niger State.

“I am, therefore, surprised that anyone can claim that he or she sought to submit a petition and was denied.”

Morphy said that such allegations were figment of the person’s imagination because the congresses were done in the open and witnessed by all relevant agencies that are empowered to do so.

