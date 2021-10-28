Benue Proposed N155billion for 2022 Fiscal Year

By George Okoh

The Benue State Government has proposed a budget of N155billion for the 2022 fiscal year.

The budget christened, “Economic Advancement and Growth” is over 21 billion above the 2021 budget of 134 billion naira and difference of 13.6 percent.

Presenting the budget yesterday at the chambers of the State House of Assembly, Governor Samuel Ortom, said the sum of N98 billion has been allocated to recurrent expenditure with personnel cost getting 47 billion while overhead cost has N51 billion.

He also said that the capital expenditure is allocated N56 billion with the economy having the highest sectoral allocation of N56 billion, social N46 billion, administrative N43 billion and Law/Justice N 8.1 billion.

Governor Ortom stressed that his administration would embark on infrastructural development as well as ensure the completion of ongoing projects.

He said: “I know that some may presume that the year 2022 will be all about electioneering campaigns as we begin to look forward to 2023 transition. But I would like to reiterate the point I have been making since the start of our second term that we are determined to finish high and strong note for the good of our State and glory of God.”

