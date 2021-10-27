USAID Announces 32 Winners in $4m COVID-19 Food Security Challenge

By Michael Olugbode

In order to combat food insecurity in the country, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced 32 winners in its $4 million COVID-19 Food Security Challenge.

A statement by the organisation on Wednesday said the selected 32 winning small and medium enterprises will receive awards totalling $4 million in funding and technical assistance to implement their solutions that will improve food security in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the competition was run in partnership with USAID’s Exploratory Programmes and Innovation Competitions (EPIC) Team in the Innovation, Technology and Research Hub within its Bureau for Development, Democracy and Innovation.

The statement lamented that Nigeria currently faces a food security crisis that is compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has significantly disrupted the already fragile agricultural value chains across the country, including smallholder farmers’ ability to produce, process and distribute food.

This disruption to agricultural productivity and limited access to markets has a negative impact on livelihoods, especially among the most vulnerable households, women and youth.

The statement read: “To address this food security crisis, USAID/Nigeria, in partnership with EPIC, launched the COVID-19 Food Security Challenge in April 2021. The challenge is partnering with commercially viable youth-led and mid-stage companies in Nigeria to improve food production, processing, and distribution.

“Over the next year, the Challenge will support the winners as they implement and scale their sustainable, local and food-based models and increase incomes for smallholder farmers across Nigeria.”

It said after receiving over 500 applications to the Challenge, USAID/Nigeria selected 19 youth-led companies (led by young people up to 29 years of age) and 13 mid-stage companies (with an existing customer base of at least 1,000 people) that are working across 33 states in Nigeria.

“USAID/Nigeria is proud to announce that 12 of the winners are women-led businesses and 31 of the winners are partners new to USAID. Some of the innovations that USAID/Nigeria is funding through this Challenge include online platforms that connect farmers to customers and services; access to solar refrigeration to extend the freshness of fruits, vegetables, and meat in off-grid communities; organic fertilizer made from converted biowaste; and micro-lending organizations to help smallholder farmers gain access to finance,” said the statement.

The winning companies are expected to use USAID/Nigeria’s funding and technical assistance to rapidly expand their food production and food security activities to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s food value chain and improve the resilience of vulnerable households.

