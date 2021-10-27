S’Africa’s Wicketkeeper Refuses to Take the Knee

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock made himself unavailable for South Africa’s T20 World Cup match against West Indies after refusing to take the knee.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) issued a directive before the match that all players should make the gesture.

It said it will “await a further report from team management before deciding on next steps”.

Captain Temba Bavuma said: “As a team we’re obviously surprised and taken aback by the news.”

He added: “Quinton is an adult. He’s a man in his own shoes. We respect his decision. We respect his convictions.

“I know that he’ll be standing behind whatever decision that he’s taken.”

South Africa beat West Indies by eight wickets to claim their first win of the tournament.

De Kock, who has previously declined to take a knee, saidin June: “My reason? I’ll keep it to myself. It’s my own, personal opinion.

“It’s everyone’s decision; no-one’s forced to do anything, not in life. That’s the way I see things.”

