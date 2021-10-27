Oba of Benin Bans Head of Servants for Impersonation, Fraud

By Adibe Emenyonu

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has banned one Roland Ogbebor, a former Omuada (head of servants) in his palace for alleged posing as the second in command to the king and also engaging in other “sacrilegious acts.”

The ban followed an alleged installation of Enogie, Ohen and Okao in Benin kingdom after he was relieved of his position by His Royal Majesty in 2018.

Roland was also, said to have been Involved in land grabbing, extortion, intimidation and fraud since he was relieved of his post.

Reading a prepared statement in Benin City on Tuesday to announce the formal banning of the Omuada on behalf of the Benin Monarch, Mr. Frank Irabor, Secretary, Benin Traditional Council (BTC) disclosed that the ban is “extended to his participation at all Oba Palace traditional establishments and functions, including spiritual groups, activities, festivals, shrines and, oguedion in Benin Kingdom.”

According to Irabor, since his suspension as the Omuada, Ogbebor has been acting “as a wolf in sheep clothing and a trickster”

Irabor, who was flanked by prominent Benin chiefs in solidarity at the briefing, noted that the formal Omuada was also involved in what he described as “abominable and sacrilegious” act of parading himself as the second in command to His Royal Majesty.

He added: “Furthermore, he paraded himself as deputizing for Palace Authority to the extent of being addressed in an abominable manner as the second in command to His Royal Majesty. This is sacrilege and abomination, punishable by customary laws of our tradition.

“He has also behaved in treacherous ways to the Throne that is akin to being a traitor. He has been able to do this by disguising himself as a wolf in sheep clothing and confidence trickster. He was of the opinion that his services to the Throne were indispensable.

While noting that there is an ongoing overhauling of the palace administrative system that would put an end to such act exhibited by Ogbebor, Irabor urged members of the public who may have issues with Ogbebor that has to do with land grabbing to report to concerned security agencies copying the palace.

According to Irabor, “Any person or village or community that has issue with Roland especially on land grabbing, extortion, intimidation, impersonation and fraud, is strongly advised to send written complaints to the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, or the Police, or Department of State Services and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, copying Benin Traditional Council.”

