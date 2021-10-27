NGO Applauds Kwara Govt’s Performance

By Hammed Shittu

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Kwara State, Action Committee for Good Governance, yesterday applauded the state government ‘for lifting the state out of shackles of dilapidated and decayed infrastructure since assumption of office’.

The Coordinator of the group, Mr. Funso Dare, stated this in Ilorin at a press conference.

He said: “Unlike the past administration that had turned the Kwara North and some parts of the Kwara South to refugee camp, the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has lived up to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state since assumption of office.

“AbdulRazaq came on board as a governor and turned situation of things for the better in terms of good roads, good schools, health facilities and many other social amenities across the 16 local government areas of the state.

“The governor must also be commended for having the courage and big capacity to shed distractions from the rebellion group that are determined to frustrate dividends of democracy from being provided to the people of the state.

“Today, the governor has not asked or campaign for second term in office and his performance is already speaks for him, hence the clarion calls from different quarters for his second term in office which is inevitable.”

Dare added: “To God be the glory, the governor, within the first year of his government, has achieved more than what the political class that had ruled the state for 16 years acheived.

“This is the administration that has shunned sharing of public funds among some political class which saw the emergence of AbdulRazaq as the governor in 2019.

“Within this period, the present government in the state resolved to give back to the people of Kwara State in line with his promises made during the campaigns, and the administration has fixed roads, schools and upgraded health institutions across the state.”

