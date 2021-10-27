Kida Dares Sports Ministry, Insists on NBBF’s Elective Congress on October 30

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The immediate past President of the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF), Ahmadu Musa Kida, has insisted that the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) Elective Congress scheduled for Benin City on October 30will go ahead despite the indefinite suspension pronounced on the exercise by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on Monday.

In a statement made available yesterday, Kida said the purported postponement was without any legal basis and was an usurpation of the powers of the NBBF Congress as enshrined in the NBBF Statutes.

He excoriated the ministry, saying its action was repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience and amounted to an arbitrary use of power, after it had confirmed on several occasions to the supremacy of the NBBF congress to conduct its affairs as dictated by the NBBF constitution.

“The attention of the NBBF is drawn to an unsigned Press Release credited to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports on several social media, dated October, 24, 2021, stating that the NBBF Elective Congress slated for Benin City, Edo State, on October, 30, 2021, as approved by the NBBF Extra Ordinary Congress of October 9, 2021, in Abuja, which was in line with the provisions of the 2019 NBBF approved Statutes, has been postponed indefinitely.

“This purported postponement is without any legal basis and indeed an usurpation of the powers of the NBBF Congress as enshrined in the NBBF Statutes,” said Kida whose position as the Chairman, NBBF Caretaker Committee was vacated in another press statement from the ministry last night.

He averred that the Permanent Secretary, Ismaila Abubakar, who issued the press release, postponing the Elective Congress, was the person that delivered the key note address at the Extra Ordinary Congress, that was attended by the representative of the NOC, Engr Ishaya Tikon, who was delegated to attend by the NOC President, Habu Gummel and ministry’s Director FEAD, Dr Sunny Ebhojaiye.

He flayed the action by Abubakar and the ministry who had acknowledged that only the NBBF Congress had the powers to act, in line with the NBBF Statutes.

Kida said the action left much to be desired and was clearly an overreach to usurp the powers of the NBBF Congress, since the federation has a functional and approved statutes.

“We make the above statement affirming that after 2017, from the FIBA fact finding team’s visit to Nigeria in 2018, FIBA, supported by pronouncements by the Nigerian courts, had put to rest who is the recognised President of the NBBF. The postponement of a duly approved Elective Congress under the guise of a non-existent leadership tussle is therefore meant to mislead all concerned in order to justify this ultra vires act.

“This contradicts the followings, in every material particular;

(a.) The FMY&SD had clearly stated vide their press release dated October, 30, 2021. that the NBBF is amongst the six national sporting federations that have their approved constitutions and these will guide their electoral processes.

(b.) That at the request of the Nigeria Olympic Committee ( NOC), FIBA wrote a letter affirming that it had approved the NBBF Constitution which shall be the document to drive the NBBF 2021 Elections.

(c.) After several meetings called by the ministry and the NOC, between the Chairman, Caretaker Committee and the former NBBF President, Tijani Umar, the FMY&S released a Press Statement dated September 30, 2021 to the effect that the NBBF Constitution approved by FIBA is sacrosant and its provisions shall be the binding document for the conduct of the 2021 NBBF Election,” Kida said.

He stressed that it was based on the above, and in line with the provisions of the NBBF Constitution, that the federation held an Extra Ordinary Congress in Abuja where it set up an Electoral and Appeals Committeee and approved Benin as venue for the Elective Congress (by 24 Yes votes against 2 No votes), which was also approved to take place on October 30, 2021 in strict compliance to the provisions of the 2019 NBBF statues.

Kida said the postponement could not stand as all arrangements had been put in place for the Elective Congress in Benin while FIBA had already taken note of the date of the elective congress and had nominated a representative to monitor the exercise.

“All the delegates to the elective congress have received their letters of Invitation and are ready to attend. All these come at a huge cost to the federation that has a deficit treasury.

“We fully know that FIBA is aware and is vastly informed on this matter”.

Kida insisted that in view of the full arrangements already made for the Elective Congress in Benin, all invited delegates and candidates are informed that the NBBF is still going ahead with the Elective Congress as approved by the Extraordinary Congress unless it is decided otherwise by the same NBBF Congress.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

