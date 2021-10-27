FCT Police Parade 68-year-old, Seven Others for Alleged Car Snatching, Other Crimes

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has paraded a 68-year-old man and seven others suspects for alleged car snatching and other crimes.

Parading the suspects in Abuja, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr Sunday Babaji, said the sexagenarian, Abdulateef Abolade, specialised in fabricating car keys which criminals use in stealing vehicles.

One of the paraded suspects, Abubakar Shettima, 28, also specialised in opening vehicles at parking lots and carting away valuables such as laptops, tablets and bags and sold the products to Adekoye Anthony, 28, and Yusuf Isa, 26, who in turn sell the valuables to members of the public in form of scraps and spare parts.

Another suspect, Brown Obijo, who was arrested by police operatives attached to FCT Police Command’s anti-car theft section, following a tip-off, is alleged to specialise in selling hard drugs and buying stolen vehicles.

He was arrested after buying a stolen vehicle from his friend.

“As the Yuletide season approaches, I want to appeal to residents to be more security conscious and provide timely information in case of emergency as our emergency lines are in circulation. In this regard, the command has massively deployed personnel to flashpoints in and around the FCT.

“As a follow-up to this, we have intensified vehicular and foot patrols, diligent stop and search operations, intelligence-based crime-fighting strategies and the constant raid on blackspots especially drugs spots”, he said.

He said the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

