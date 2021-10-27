Basketball Prospects Appeal to FCT Minister of State on US College Programme

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

No fewer than 30 basketball players could lose the chance of getting a dream US college scholarship if the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, does not intervene.

In April this year, 15 male and 15 female of the players, won a chance to participate in the Phenom Basketball Championship in America.

The basketball championship, over the years, has been a veritable ground for US colleges to scout for players whom they offer scholarships to play basketball and school in the US.

Head Coach of FCT’s basketball team, Emmanuel Odeh, said FCT’s youngsters were in danger of missing out of the Phenom Basketball Championship this year.

He said there has been a relationship between the FCT Sports Department and the US Embassy since 2005 enabling a lot of kids to go out to make Nigeria proud internationally.

Odeh said that close to 120 successful scholarships had been given to FCT kids by US schools, colleges and high schools since 2005.

“Two of the players who recently helped Nigeria win the women Afrobasket championship were discovered through the program.

“This year, the children have been in camp for five months now waiting to travel.

“They have missed out on two windows to travel already, with just one more window left for early next month.We have been waiting for approval from the ministry, it’s been promising but yet to come,” Odeh said.

