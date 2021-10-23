TCCG Emerges Winner of 2nd Ajide U20 Championship

TCCG FC Ikorodu has emerged winners of the 2021 Hon Tajudeen Ajide/APFAN U20 Football Championship after beating Real United, Yaba in a pulsating final match at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium Lagos.

Sweep FC also won the third-place match ahead of 2 Touch winning 2-0.

The final match, which ended 3-0 in favour of TCCG lived up to pre-match billing with both sides firing from all cylinders to the delight of scores of fans cheering their teams on.

The top four teams also went home with branded jerseys donated by the sponsor, ex-international and erstwhile chairman of Surulere LGA Hon. Ajide.

Ajide personally handed over the trophy to the winners and he praised them and all participating teams as well as the organisers, Association of Proprietors of Football Academies of Nigeria (APFAN) for a job well done.

“As a former player, events like this usually brings back good memories because most top Nigerian players played on this same pitch growing up. I’m happy that I’ve been able to contribute to the development of Nigerians youths. I will not because it is my passion.”

APFAN national president, Dr Francis Akinremi, thanked Hon. Ajide for his full support to encourage upcoming players for future benefit.

“APFAN has agreed to step up and upgrade the exceptional and talented players to the next level on and before the third editions. We have also concluded arrangement for the Olubayo U17 Competition which is next on our calendar.

