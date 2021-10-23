Historic ‘Amina’ Premieres on Netflix

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Historic Nigerian movie “Amina” has been acquired by Netflix and will premiere on the streaming platform on November 4, 2021. The epic film is based on the 16th-century Zazzau Empire warrior Queen Amina. The streaming giant also premiered a trailer for the feature film directed by Izu Ojukwu. The trailer, hints on the plot which takes on Queen Amina’s personal journey through love, failures and triumphs.

“Amina” stars Lucy Ameh, Clarion Chukwura, Ali Nuhu, Magaji Mijinyawa, and others. Sponsored by Nigeria’s Bank of Industry (BOI) and shot in 2015, the film was initially scheduled for release in 2017 but was delayed before finally being picked up by Netflix. While no reason was given for the delay, the film’s trailer had sparked positive reaction online. Izu Ojukwu took to Instagram to announce the film.

According to him, the long-awaited movie follows “the story of the legendary Queen Amina of Zazzau whose daring courage and conviction set loose a series of upheavals that altered the fate of her people in ways that none could have thought possible was delightful and illuminating to film. It remains a peculiarly transformative experience for both our formidable cast and crew, a pleasurable experience you can share in when the film premieres on Netflix on the 4th of November.”

Official synopsis of the movie goes thus: “Amina lived in the age of man in a man’s world. In an ancient world of brutal conflicts, ferocious animal passions, suppressive timeless customs, and reckless, heroic exploits, she must resolutely carve out a part for her life in the face of scandalized tradition and antagonistic male dominance. To grasp her destiny, she must prove herself not just as able, but infinitely more capable than any man alive. Fathered by the legendary warrior, expansionist and empire builder Barkwa Turunku, Aminatu, alluring princess and first daughter to the renowned Barkwa nurses a burning ambition never before imagined.

“To sit as queen over a Zazzau empire that stretches from Kano to River Niger, from Idah to Jukunland. From warrior-princess to supreme military commander and from sorrowful lover to crafty politician, Amina must suppress natural feminine emotions in order to accomplish the impossible, attain the unattainable and ultimately convince the skeptical empire of her ability to make true Zazzau’s long cherished dreams of dominance over all of the sub-sahara.

“Pitted without, against panicked kings and Sarkis of neighbouring vassal states, and within; Zazzau’s ambitious war generals, politicians, and the sinister all powerful Madawaki whose hunger for the throne of Zazzau is equalled only by his lust for its lovely occupant; Amina must play statesman and military strategist, harlot and queen, ruthless executioner and gentle mother to Zazzau’s oppressed millions to achieve her goal of creating a better Zazzau, a more humane, civilised Zazzau standing on the foundations of modern-day governmental structures.”

